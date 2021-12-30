Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: ‘Island On The Moon’

Arriving January 28th is a brand new album by Dirk Serries (worldwide renowned for his ambient alter-ego Vidna Obmana from 1984 till 2007) called “Island On The Moon”. This new collaborative album was recorded together with alto saxophonist Trösta.

The album will be released on both cd and vinyl through the Belgian label “Consouling Sounds”. For now enjoy the album teaser below.

And there’s more, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vidna Obmana’s album “The River Of Appearance” (originally released on Projekt Records) with a reissue on the Zoharum label, including a very limited box-set which is already sold out.