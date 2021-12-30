Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: ‘Island On The Moon’

December 30, 2021 bernard

Arriving January 28th is a brand new album by Dirk Serries (worldwide renowned for his…
Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January:'Island On The Moon'

Arriving January 28th is a brand new album by Dirk Serries (worldwide renowned for his ambient alter-ego Vidna Obmana from 1984 till 2007) called “Island On The Moon”. This new collaborative album was recorded together with alto saxophonist Trösta.

The album will be released on both cd and vinyl through the Belgian label “Consouling Sounds”. For now enjoy the album teaser below.

And there’s more, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vidna Obmana’s album “The River Of Appearance” (originally released on Projekt Records) with a reissue on the Zoharum label, including a very limited box-set which is already sold out.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: 'Island On The Moon'

Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: ‘Island On The Moon’

December 30, 2021 bernard
Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: 'The Sun Goes Down'

Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: ‘The Sun Goes Down’

December 29, 2021 bernard
The Italian Electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, 'Consistency', via Space Race Records

The Italian electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, ‘Consistency’, via Space Race Records

December 29, 2021 bernard

Click Interview with Elektrostaub: ‘I Don’t Really Like To Look Back, I Love To Look Forward’

December 28, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Electronica act Maschine Brennt release free 4-track EP 'Systematyka II' on Bandcamp

Electronica act Maschine Brennt release free 4-track EP ‘Systematyka II’ on Bandcamp

December 28, 2021 bernard