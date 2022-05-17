Pop post-punk infested duo Sky Creature prepping double EP ‘Bear Mountain’/’Childworld’

May 17, 2022 bernard

Here’s a nice discovery, Sky Creature, which is the duo consisting of Majel Connery (synths/vocals)…
Here’s a nice discovery, Sky Creature, which is the duo consisting of Majel Connery (synths/vocals) and Matt Walsh (guitar). The band caught our attention thanks to the excellent “Pretend to cry” track from the “Childworld” sessions, which will please the fans of early Bel Canto, Cocteau Twins and related.

Note that the second half of the EP is completely different in mood, the first being way more psychedelic, and will appeal more to the darkwave community, for a very good reason.

While Majel will be known from her work with bands such as Oracle Hysterical, you may know Walsh from his band The Forms. The duo’s double EP “Bear Mountain”/”Childworld” is out June 1 on Open Ocean.

Here’s an idea how the band sounds on the first half of the album.


