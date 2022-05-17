Sweden’s electro act Container 90 launched ‘Eurovison Song Protest’ single last week

Out since last week, May 12th, yes, we are a bit late to cover it…
Container 90 launched'Eurovison Song Protest' single last week

Out since last week, May 12th, yes, we are a bit late to cover it but we only got the news on May 14th, is the 2-track single “Eurovison Song Protest” (B-side being “Vision Of Europe”) by the Köping (Sweden) based electro act Container 90.

In a reaction the band says: “We’re not dead, We’re working on something new and here’s a taste of our current state. Right on time for the big Eurovision final 2022 Container 90 presents two brand new Eurovision themed tracks.”

A CD-single will be out soon as well with an extra bonus track, a cover of Eric Saade’s song “Manboy” from the Swedish pre-competition in 2010.

You can check out the tracks below.


