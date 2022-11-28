Dark electronic folk act Hem Netjer issues 3rd single ‘Elemental Cry’
“Elemental Cry” is the third single release from the Vancouver, BC, Canada dark electronic folk band, Hem Netjer. The track will appear on the band’s upcoming album, “The Song Of Trees”, scheduled for release at the end of February, 2023.
Hem Netjer consists of lead vocalist RavenRissy and musicians David Deckard and Jesse Ellytt.
The band explains the track as follows: “‘Elemental Cry‘“‘ features themes of struggle, facing your fears and releasing your inner warrior to overcome odds. The song speaks from two different points of view; the verses from the warrior’s view and he chorus from the general’s view. The warrior will have to fight in a battle they know they can’t win while the general’s job is to support the clanmates so they can do the right thing even though they will not survive in the end.”
“Elemental Cry” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp. Also out is a music video which was filmed in Vancouver BC, Canada, in Lighthouse Park on the traditional and unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Peoples.
