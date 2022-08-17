Cosey Fanni Tutti shares a new track from her forthcoming album, ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

August 17, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Chris Carter) Out 16 September 2022 on Conspiracy International is “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths…
xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

(Photo by Chris Carter) Out 16 September 2022 on Conspiracy International is “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, the all new album by Cosey Fanni Tutti. She now has shared an edit of “Cornet Lament”, the latest taste of what to expect from her forthcoming album.

Watch the video for “Cornet Lament (edit)” below.

Cosey Fanni Tutti’s newest album “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes” is her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire. The release will be available on ultra clear vinyl, CD and digitally on 16 September 2022 via the artist’s own label, Conspiracy International.

The music was composed, performed and produced by Cosey Fanni Tutti in Twickenham Studio 3, London and Studio 47 in Norfork, with vocals by Cosey Fanni Tutti and Caroline Catz, alongside the voice of Delia Derbyshire.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

Cosey Fanni Tutti shares a new track from her forthcoming album, ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

August 17, 2022 bernard
New single for Swedish synthpop act The Below feat. Jesper Hanning (from Ausgang Verboten)

New single for Swedish electro act The Below feat. Jesper Hanning (from Ausgang Verboten)

August 16, 2022 bernard
Industrial act Noise Unit lands brand new single 'Dub it up'

Industrial act Noise Unit lands brand new single ‘Dub it up’

August 16, 2022 bernard
French cold-wave/post-punk collective The last Waves stream new EP 'Dark is the path'

French cold-wave/post-punk collective The last Waves stream new EP ‘Dark is the path’

August 16, 2022 bernard
London based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis back with all new single 'Watch With Mother'

London based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis back with all new single ‘Watch With Mother’

August 16, 2022 bernard