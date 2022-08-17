Cosey Fanni Tutti shares a new track from her forthcoming album, ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’
(Photo by Chris Carter) Out 16 September 2022 on Conspiracy International is “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, the all new album by Cosey Fanni Tutti. She now has shared an edit of “Cornet Lament”, the latest taste of what to expect from her forthcoming album.
Watch the video for “Cornet Lament (edit)” below.
Cosey Fanni Tutti’s newest album “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes” is her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire. The release will be available on ultra clear vinyl, CD and digitally on 16 September 2022 via the artist’s own label, Conspiracy International.
The music was composed, performed and produced by Cosey Fanni Tutti in Twickenham Studio 3, London and Studio 47 in Norfork, with vocals by Cosey Fanni Tutti and Caroline Catz, alongside the voice of Delia Derbyshire.
