October 2, 2025

Phragments & New Risen Throne – Between Ecstasy And Death (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Winter-Light)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 1, 2025
Phragments & New Risen Throne
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

This album is the result of a collaboration between two veterans of the Dark-Ambient genre: Phragments (Slovakia) and New Risen Throne. Together, they have channeled their creativity around two extreme poles of human experience: ecstasy on the one hand, and death on the other. These themes are explored through four fully developed compositions; two for ecstasy and two for death.

The result is a true feast for the ears of every Dark-Ambient enthusiast. Each track unfolds progressively, shaped by an impressive arsenal of sounds and effects. Deep, dark sound waves evoke a terrifying atmosphere, further enriched by the addition of strings on certain pieces. At times, the music takes on a more floating quality, yet the ominous character always prevails. The first two tracks, in particular, stand out as absolute masterpieces, steadily building towards powerful climaxes.

What emerges is a work with strikingly visual and evocative qualities—an essential criterion, in my view, when it comes to this kind of music. This album is an exceptionally successful collaboration, one that begs for a worthy sequel in the future. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Ecstasy”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/new-risen-throne-phragments-ecstasy

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American 'Peel It Back' tour with Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American ‘Peel It Back’ tour with Boys Noize – tickets on sale October 8 at 12 p.m. local

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Clock DVA

Clock DVA share ‘Brigade’ from remastered ‘White Souls in Black Suits’ – The first official edition in 35 years (out 7 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Parade Ground announce archival compilation “Heaven With Care” via VUZ Records

Parade Ground announce archival compilation ‘Heaven With Care’ via VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Octavian Winters (Photo by David Kruschke)

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Celeste Corsano (Photo by Jerry Reganess)

Celeste Corsano releases ‘XS’ digital single via Magic Door Record Label

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025