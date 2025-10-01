Phragments & New Risen Throne – Between Ecstasy And Death (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Winter-Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This album is the result of a collaboration between two veterans of the Dark-Ambient genre: Phragments (Slovakia) and New Risen Throne. Together, they have channeled their creativity around two extreme poles of human experience: ecstasy on the one hand, and death on the other. These themes are explored through four fully developed compositions; two for ecstasy and two for death.

The result is a true feast for the ears of every Dark-Ambient enthusiast. Each track unfolds progressively, shaped by an impressive arsenal of sounds and effects. Deep, dark sound waves evoke a terrifying atmosphere, further enriched by the addition of strings on certain pieces. At times, the music takes on a more floating quality, yet the ominous character always prevails. The first two tracks, in particular, stand out as absolute masterpieces, steadily building towards powerful climaxes.

What emerges is a work with strikingly visual and evocative qualities—an essential criterion, in my view, when it comes to this kind of music. This album is an exceptionally successful collaboration, one that begs for a worthy sequel in the future. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Ecstasy”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/new-risen-throne-phragments-ecstasy

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)