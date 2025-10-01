Fïx8:Sëd8 – OctAgram (Digital/CD Album – Dependent)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Martin Sane returns with a conceptual album where, as you might have guessed, the number 8 takes center stage. It goes far beyond just the symbolism of the number—this is reflected in the album (at least the standard version), which features 8 tracks, each just over 8 minutes long.

Concepts are interesting, but for me, music is much more important, isn’t it? Fix8:Sëd8 has never disappointed me, and this time is no different. The music is incredibly well-crafted; you might even think there are multiple sections within each track. Yet, everything fits together beautifully, creating a cohesive and compact whole. The compositions are highly developed, showcasing an impressive variety of sounds and arrangements.

Much of the atmosphere remains dark and tormented—exactly what we expect from this kind of music. This Dark-Electro album once again evokes the imagery and sound of early Skinny Puppy, but I can also definitely hear influences from Mentallo & The Fixer and Yelworc. These are bands with that little extra; they craft their pieces with patience and precision, driven by a passion for creating and blending sounds. Industrial percussion makes occasional appearances, and everything is further enhanced by Sane’s raw vocals and explicit spoken-word samples.

This is an exceptional record for those drawn to darker themes, and it once again emphasizes the growing stature of this project. (Rating:9).

Listen to "Oathbreaker":

https://fix8sed8-de.bandcamp.com/track/oathbreaker-2

