Petrolio – La Disobbedienza (EP – Shyrec)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is an Italian solo-project set up in 2015 by Enrico Cerrato. He released -and contributed to, multiple productions. This work is based upon the music he wrote for a theatrical performance.
Content: The work features 4 tracks which are highly driven by Cinematic music. The composition remains Experimental and driven by a slow cadence while featuring icy sound passages.
+ + + : The Cinematic style has something dark and icy while the cadence and parts with heavy drones make it all more accessible. The songs are elaborated finding their apotheosis at “Molecole E Intercapedini”.
– – – : The work remains however accessible for a restricted number of music lovers and that’s not only because of the Experimental sound treatments but also because you’re missing the visual part of this ‘total concept’.
Conclusion: Cinematic music on the edge of Experimental music.
Best songs: “Molecole E Intercapedini”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/petruspetrolio
Label: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec
