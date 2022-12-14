Petrolio – La Disobbedienza (EP – Shyrec)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is an Italian solo-project set up in 2015 by Enrico Cerrato. He released -and contributed to, multiple productions. This work is based upon the music he wrote for a theatrical performance.

Content: The work features 4 tracks which are highly driven by Cinematic music. The composition remains Experimental and driven by a slow cadence while featuring icy sound passages.

+ + + : The Cinematic style has something dark and icy while the cadence and parts with heavy drones make it all more accessible. The songs are elaborated finding their apotheosis at “Molecole E Intercapedini”.

– – – : The work remains however accessible for a restricted number of music lovers and that’s not only because of the Experimental sound treatments but also because you’re missing the visual part of this ‘total concept’.

Conclusion: Cinematic music on the edge of Experimental music.

Best songs: “Molecole E Intercapedini”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/petruspetrolio

Label: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec