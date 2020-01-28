Paul Kendall offers video for Olivia Louvel’s ‘Must Carve A Stone’

Composer, producer and visual artist Paul Kendall has created a textural visual output for the minimal piece “Must Carve A Stone”. Generated from voice, scissors and other sharp tools, this is the second track featured on Olivia Louvel’s “SculptOr”, a suite of nine pieces inspired by Barbara Hepworth ‘s extensive body of writings.

Here’s the video.

The new release “SculptOr” album is available as a deluxe digipak CD from Bandcamp. You’ll get an immediate download of “The Weaver”. Pre-order your copy right here.

