Italy’s dark electro duo Synapsyche lands brand new download EP: ‘Viva Insanity’ – watch the video for the title track !

Out now (via Bandcamp for now) is the new extended “Viva Insanity” EP by the Italian dark electro duo Synapsyche. The EP is the last chapter in their conceptual trilogy around madness and psychiatry after the “Mirror Terror” EP (you can download it here) and their last album “In Praise Of Folly” (available as a 2CD set right here).

At the same time the band also releases a brand new videoclip for the EP’s title track “Viva Insanity”. You can view the video below. The video clip was shot in a sanitarium showcasing – and we quote the band – “a locked-up psychiatric patient struggling with his delirium where deviant reality and hysteric imagination blur and intertwine in our human sick minds.”

<noscript><iframe title="Synapsyche - Viva Insanity (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WqfKlc7SaPs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Besides the title-track and 8 bonus remixes by artists as diverse as Aiboforcen, Technoid, Circumpolar, Antibiosis, Statik Sekt, Schwarzstern, Exemia or yet T-error Machinez, this new EP also offers us some 3 exclusive bonus brand new tracks. Included is a cover of 30 Seconds To Mars’ 2005 song “Attack” giving it a EDM/synth pop twist.

You can check and download the complete EP below. Recommended for those looking for quality dark electro!

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 670px; height: 472px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=793522952/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/viva-insanity-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Viva Insanity EP by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

