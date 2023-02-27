Out Of Line announces signing of Stahlmann, first single ‘Tanzen’ out now

February 27, 2023 bernard
Out Of Line announces signing of Stahlmann, first single 'Tanzen' out now

Out now via Out Of Line is the new single of the label’s most recent signing Stahlmann. The single “Tanzen” offers Neue Deutsche Härte blending various genres like new wave, alternative metal, groove metal, electro-industrial and techno.

The band has this to say about the new single: “It was important to us, especially after the whole Covid craze, to create something that would bring the world a little closer together again… And what is better suited than dancing? We are really proud of the thing and can’t wait to perform the new single live!”

Here’s the single:

The band starts a tour in March, here are the concert dates.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey

Your donation will make a difference.

  • 03.03.23 München – Backstage
  • 04.03.23 Frankfurt – Nachtleben
  • 09.03.23 Hannover – Musikzentrum
  • 11.03.23 Weiden – DUSK TILL DAWN Rockfestival 2023
  • 17.03.23 Berlin – FRANNZ Club
  • 24.03.23 Dresden – Puschkin
  • 25.03.23 Affalter – Zur Linde
  • 31.03.23 Osnabrück – Bastard Club
  • 14.04.23 Trier – Mergener Hof
  • 15.04.23 Siegburg – KUBANA
  • 20.05.23 Dark Horizon Festival

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal announces sophomore album 'Kill Your Boss'

American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal announces sophomore album ‘Kill Your Boss’ – check a first track

February 27, 2023 bernard
En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) signs with GIVE/TAKE and releases new single in March

En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) signs with GIVE/TAKE and releases new single in March

February 27, 2023 bernard

Click Interview with Vanguard: ‘We Have Always Wanted To Evolve And Find New Ways In Our Music’

February 25, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Out Of Line announces signing of Stahlmann, first single 'Tanzen' out now

Out Of Line announces signing of Stahlmann, first single ‘Tanzen’ out now

February 27, 2023 bernard
American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal announces sophomore album 'Kill Your Boss'

American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal announces sophomore album ‘Kill Your Boss’ – check a first track

February 27, 2023 bernard
En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) signs with GIVE/TAKE and releases new single in March

En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) signs with GIVE/TAKE and releases new single in March

February 27, 2023 bernard

Click Interview with Vanguard: ‘We Have Always Wanted To Evolve And Find New Ways In Our Music’

February 25, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries
New Delerium single 'Coast to Coast' from forthcoming album 'Signs'

Listen to the new Delerium single ‘Coast to Coast’ from forthcoming album ‘Signs’

February 25, 2023 bernard