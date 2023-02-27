Out Of Line announces signing of Stahlmann, first single ‘Tanzen’ out now

Out now via Out Of Line is the new single of the label’s most recent signing Stahlmann. The single “Tanzen” offers Neue Deutsche Härte blending various genres like new wave, alternative metal, groove metal, electro-industrial and techno.

The band has this to say about the new single: “It was important to us, especially after the whole Covid craze, to create something that would bring the world a little closer together again… And what is better suited than dancing? We are really proud of the thing and can’t wait to perform the new single live!”

Here’s the single:

The band starts a tour in March, here are the concert dates.

