OST from Lars Von Trier’s controversial film ‘Antichrist’ get first ever physical release

Out via Cold Spring is the first ever physical release of the soundtrack to Lars Von Trier’s controversial film “Antichrist”. The release comes 10 years after the film’s initial release.

The soundtrack, with music from Kristian Eidnes Andersen and Handel, is pressed onto heavy weight 180 gram vinyl with an etched B-Side and is housed in a heavy 350g card full colour sleeve featuring the original theatrical release artwork. You can order it right here.

“Antichrist” is an English-language Danish experimental horror film from 2009 written and directed by Lars von Trier, and starring Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. It tells the story of a couple who, after the death of their child, retreat to a cabin in the woods where the man experiences strange visions and the woman manifests increasingly violent sexual behaviour and sadomasochism.

You can view the trailer for the film below.

