Brood X Cycles debut with ‘Sleep Nameless Fear’ – first track available now

Nik Colk Void (Factory Floor, Carter Tutti Void, NVPR) and Alexander Tucker (Microcorps, Nonexistent, Grumbling Fur) have announced details of a new collaboration, Brood X Cycles. Their debut album, “Sleep Nameless Fear”, will be out on 21 June 2022 via The state51 Conspiracy.

The material was recorded in two days during the spring of 2019 at Void’s Demna Studio. You can expect modular improvisations mixing the organic textures of guitar, cello and voice together with machine rhythms.

You can now listen to the first track, “No Rival”, right below.