Greek minimal electro-wave-pop Paradox Obscur returns with ‘Morphogenesis’ in May

April 25, 2022 bernard

Out via Metropolis Records on the 6th of May is the all new album by the Greek dark electronic duo Paradox Obscur. The band has the habit of recording in real time, utilizing hardware synthesizers and drum machines without the aid of sequencing and editing software.

The new album, “Morphogenesis” again offers minimal electro-wave-pop and consists of nine songs. The release will be out on CD, VHS and vinyl next to download.

Paradox Obscur consists of Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann who formed the band in Athens, Greece in early 2014.

You can check a first track below.


