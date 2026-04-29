Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles shoegaze and dream-pop duo Tangients have released “Void,” the second single from their debut album “Embers,” due May 1, 2026. The track follows “The Ether” and continues the band’s mix of ethereal wave, dream pop, shoegaze, and 1980s post-punk references. The song combines Chelsea Ray’s vocals with guitar, synth, bass, drums, and programming by herself and Be Hussey.

Personally, I would say this is one of the first bands in years to take me back to the period when the best heavenly voices bands at 4AD were releasing what has since become cult material.

Chelsea Ray says, “”Void” is a song for all you feelers, dreamers, and overthinkers. It’s about how the face we put on to show the world can be so drastically different from the way we truly feel inside.” And she adds: “It’s okay to cry; it’s okay to feel. Sometimes life sucks; we don’t have to appear fine all the time. Having a chameleon soul and not the best memory impels me to live in the moment. But, why waste time dwelling on a memory that’s not there, when I can create new ones by smiling in the now?”

“Void” is available on Bandcamp and Spotify. You can view the official video below.

<a href="https://tangients.bandcamp.com/track/void-2" rel="noopener">Void by TANGIENTS</a>

The video stars Chelsea Ray and uses natural locations, mirrored images, and semi-translucent visual effects.

About Tangients

Tangients are a Los Angeles-based duo formed by multi-instrumentalists Chelsea Ray and Be Hussey. The project combines dream pop, shoegaze, post-punk, and ethereal wave. The band’s early material includes the 2018 single “White Foam” and the 2019 single “Hazel.”

“White Foam” introduced Tangients’ recorded work with Chelsea Ray on vocals and synth, Be Hussey on bass, synth, and programming, and Stephen Becker on guitar. “Hazel” followed in 2019 and continued the duo’s use of guitar-driven dream-pop and shoegaze structures.

Tangients returned in 2026 with “The Ether,” the first single from “Embers.” “Void” followed as the second single ahead of the album’s May 1, 2026 release date. The current lineup remains Chelsea Ray and Be Hussey.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)