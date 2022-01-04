Angelspit lands new single, ‘Killed on Camera’

Out on January 10th via Bandcamp and on January 14th via all other services is…
Out on January 10th via Bandcamp and on January 14th via all other services is the all new single by Angelspit, called “Killed on Camera”. The single features the exclusive B-side “I am Laughing” plus 9 remixes from The Gothsicles, Dirt Factory, Batavia Band, Nervous?, :Waijdan:, Upon Eventual Collapse, 40 Octaves Below, Liquid Moral Cult and Live Evil Productions.

The title track features vocals from Melody Lynn (Queen of the Static Opera) and Angelspit’s Zoog Von Rock. This is the second single taken from the band’s newest album “Diesel Priest”.

About Angelspit

Angelspit is an electronic music band originally from Sydney, Australia, and currently based in Chicago, United States.

The band was formed in 2004 by vocalists/synthesists Destroyx (Amelia Tan) and ZooG (Karl Learmont). The band’s music combines stylistic elements of horror, punk, pop and electronic music.

The cyberpunk/industrial act Angelspit has released over 21 albums and produced nearly 80 remixes for other bands over the last 18 years.


Angelspit lands new single, 'Killed on Camera'

