French cold wave duo Gwendoline to re-release their album ‘Après c’est Gobelet’ on January, 14th

January 5, 2022 bernard

Gwendoline, a cold wave duo from the French indie scene in Rennes which reminds us…
French cold wave duo Gwendoline to re-release their album'Après c'est Gobelet' on January, 14th

Gwendoline, a cold wave duo from the French indie scene in Rennes which reminds us here and there of Indochine, will re-release their previously self-released album “Après c’est gobelet” on the 14th January and this in a remastered version.

In 2017, the duo Pierre and Micka recorded their first album by locking themselves up for a fortnight to compose everything in one go, feeding off their daily environment in Rennes, numerous evenings spent at the bar and anxieties of our time. Self released in a first time on Bandcamp, the album “Après c’est Gobelet !” was pressed on vinyl in June 2020 on the Spanish label Dead Wax Records.

Three singles and videos (“Chevalier Ricard”, “Audi RTT”, “Voldebière”) were released in 2021, illustrating the band’s own sound. Check out the band right below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

French cold wave duo Gwendoline to re-release their album 'Après c'est Gobelet' on January, 14th

French cold wave duo Gwendoline to re-release their album ‘Après c’est Gobelet’ on January, 14th

January 5, 2022 bernard
Omnibael to release debut which sound a bit like Godflesh

Omnibael to release debut which sound a bit like Godflesh

January 5, 2022 bernard
Angelspit lands new single, 'Killed on Camera'

Angelspit lands new single, ‘Killed on Camera’

January 4, 2022 bernard
French post-punk act April Fools launches video for 'Waterline'

French post-punk act April Fools launches video for ‘Waterline’

January 3, 2022 bernard
Re:Mission Entertainment label releases free 2021 label download compilation filled with industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop

Re:Mission Entertainment label releases free 2021 label download compilation filled with industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop

January 3, 2022 bernard