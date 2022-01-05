French cold wave duo Gwendoline to re-release their album ‘Après c’est Gobelet’ on January, 14th
Gwendoline, a cold wave duo from the French indie scene in Rennes which reminds us…
Gwendoline, a cold wave duo from the French indie scene in Rennes which reminds us here and there of Indochine, will re-release their previously self-released album “Après c’est gobelet” on the 14th January and this in a remastered version.
In 2017, the duo Pierre and Micka recorded their first album by locking themselves up for a fortnight to compose everything in one go, feeding off their daily environment in Rennes, numerous evenings spent at the bar and anxieties of our time. Self released in a first time on Bandcamp, the album “Après c’est Gobelet !” was pressed on vinyl in June 2020 on the Spanish label Dead Wax Records.
Three singles and videos (“Chevalier Ricard”, “Audi RTT”, “Voldebière”) were released in 2021, illustrating the band’s own sound. Check out the band right below.
