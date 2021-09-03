OMD to release ‘Architecture & Morality (The Singles)’ in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary

OMD have announced the release of “Architecture & Morality (The Singles)” in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary. Ahead of their UK tour in which they will be playing “Architecture & Morality” in full, they will be releasing a package on 15th October celebrating the 3 hit singles taken from the album.

Included on the tracklisting will be all the original b-sides as well as live recordings from 1981 and unheard demos from the recording of the album. The demo of “Maid of Orleans” is already available on streaming services.

“Architecture & Morality” is the third studio album by the English electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) and was released on 6 November 1981 by Dindisc. Inspired by religious music, the band sought to broaden their musical palette by utilising elaborate choral samples, the Mellotron, and other new instruments to create a more naturalistic, emotive sound. The artwork was designed by longtime OMD collaborator Peter Saville, along with Brett Wickens, while its title was derived from the book “Morality and Architecture” by David Watkin.

The album became a commercial success, selling over four million copies and spawning three international hit singles – “Souvenir”, “Joan of Arc” and “Maid of Orleans” – which together sold eight million copies.

Here’s the demo of “Maid of Orleans”, and below the final version. Much production happened in between!

Tracklist of the new release