Al Jourgensen discusses inspiration for ‘Search And Destroy’ cover in new video interview

(Photo by Derick Smith) Ministry has released the music video for the new track “Search And Destroy” from the upcoming Ministry album “Moral Hygiene”, out October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records. The inspiration for the song, a take on The Stooges’ hit, is explained by Jourgensen in a new video featuring Billy Morrison (Billy Idol, Royal Machines) who worked on the cover.

Hear Al Jourgensen discuss “Search And Destroy” in detail in the new interview video right below. And you can see the music video for “Search And Destroy” (directed by Dean Karr) right after this.

“Moral Hygiene” was recorded with engineer Michael Rozon (also behind the boards on AmeriKKKant) at Scheisse Dog Studio, Jourgensen’s self-built home studio and creative lab. As with all Ministry albums, all songs are written and performed by Al Jourgensen. Additional contributions come from Billy Morrison (Billy Idol, Royal Machines), Cesar Soto (Man The Mute), John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), Roy Mayorga (Stonesour, Soulfly, Nausea), Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) and sitar player Flash.