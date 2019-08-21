OMD launch 40th anniversary boxset ‘Souvenir – The Singles 1979-2019’ + MEGAtour

OMD have announced a brand new 40th anniversary career-spanning boxset and comprehensive singles collections. “Souvenir – The Singles 1979-2019” will be released on October 4th on 2CD and 3LP formats. It is a comprehensive collection of all 39 OMD singles from “Electricity” to “What Have We Done”, plus a brand new 40th single, “Don’t Go” which you can listen to below.

A limited edition 5CD+2DVD career spanning boxset will also be released. Discs 1 and 2 are the same as the 2CD format – the 40 singles in chronological order. Disc 3 is a collection of 22 unheard and unreleased tracks from the OMD archive, newly mixed by Paul Humphreys. Some of these are unfinished ideas, others are full unreleased songs. Disc 4 is a full live recording from the Mermaid Theatre in London, February 2011. The show was for BBC Radio 2 in support of the “History of Modern” album. Disc 5 is a newly discovered full live recording from the Hammersmith Odeon in May 1983 in support of the “Dazzle Ships” album. Disc 6 is a DVD featuring 23 OMD performances on the BBC spanning from ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’ in April 1980 to ‘Later With Jools Holland’ in May 2013. Disc 7 is a DVD featuring a live recording from the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in December 1981 in support of the “Architecture & Morality” album. It also includes a live recording from Sheffield City Hall, June 1985 in support of the “Crush” album and the long-awaited DVD debut of “Crush – The Movie”.

The boxset also contains a book and artwork prints; the book itself contains unseen photos, single sleeve artwork, an introduction by Paul Morley and sleeve notes to accompany the archive material by Andy McCluskey.

UK + EUROPE TOUR

OMD is also preparing a huge (and we really mean HUGE) tour. Below are the concert dates.

2019

15 Oct – PT – Lisbon – Aula Magna

16 Oct – PT – Porto – Casa da Musica

19 Oct – ES – Madrid – Riviera

21 Oct – ES – Barcelona – Apolo

23 Oct – UK – Belfast – Ulster Hall

24 Oct – IE – Dublin – Olympia

26 Oct – UK – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

27 Oct – UK – York – Barbican

28 Oct – UK – Hull – Arena

30 Oct – UK – Gateshead – Sage

31 Oct – UK – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

1 Nov – UK – Manchester – Apollo

3 Nov – UK – Sheffield – City Hall

4 Nov – UK – Liverpool – Empire

5 Nov – UK – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

7 Nov – UK – Leicester – De Montford Hall

8 Nov – UK – Bath – Pavilion

9 Nov – UK – Oxford – New Theatre

11 Nov – UK – Guildford – G Live

12 Nov – UK – Portsmouth – Guildhall

13 Nov – UK – Watford – Colosseum

15 Nov – UK – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

16 Nov – UK – Ipswich – Regent

17 Nov – UK – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion

19 Nov – UK – Bournemouth – Pavilion

20 Nov – UK – London – Hammersmith Apollo

25 Nov – DE – Rostock – Stadthalle

26 Nov – DE – Dresden – Kulturpalast

28 Nov – DE – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

29 Nov – DE – Berlin – Tempodrom

30 Nov – DE – Hamburg – Große Freiheit 36

2 Dec – DE – Berlin – Tempodrom

3 Dec – DE – Stuttgart – Leiderhalle

5 Dec – DE – Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric-Halle

6 Dec – DE – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

2020

30 Jan – EE – Tallinn – Alexela Concert Halls

31 Jan – LT – Vilnius – Compensa Concert Hall

3 Feb – PL – Krakow – Studio

4 Feb – PL – Warsaw – Progresja

7 Feb – NO – Oslo – Rockefeller Musichall

9 Feb – SE – Stockholm – Berns

10 Feb – SE – Malmo – KB

12 Feb – DK – Copenhagen – Vega

14 Feb – BE – Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

15 Feb – NL – Utrecht – Tivoli

16 Feb – FR – Paris – La Cigale

North American Tour

The band will also be joining that other great band, The B-52s, as very special guests for their North American tour. Completing the lineup is Berlin. They will also be playing 4 headline shows during the break of the B-52s tour around Labor Day.

^ = with The B-52s & Berlin

~ = OMD headline show

21 Aug – US – San Antonio, TX – The Majestic Theater ^

22 Aug – US – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall ^

24 Aug – US – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre ^

25 Aug – US – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre ^

28 Aug – US – Tampa, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

29 Aug – US – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center ^

30 Aug – US – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

31 Aug – US – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore ~

3 Sep – US – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom ~

4 Sep – US – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s ~

6 Sep – US – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre ^

7 Sep – US – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bak Amphitheatre ^

8 Sep – US – Dayton, OH – Rose Music Centre at the Heights ^

11 Sep – US – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens ^

13 Sep – CA – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts ^

14 Sep – US – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

17 Sep – US – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

19 Sep – US – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center ^

20 Sep – US – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino ^

24 Sep – US – New York, NY – Central Park SummerStage ^

