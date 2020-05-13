OMD announce live DVD ‘Live from Sofa’ (available with 2 different covers)

UK electropop act OMD have announced the release of their upcoming DVD “OMD: Live From Your Sofa”. The DVD will contain both the single-camera footage aired as part of the event as well as a brand new edit featuring footage from multiple cameras.

The footage is of the full Hammersmith Apollo gig on the Souvenir Tour in November 2019.

The DVD will be presented such that you can choose which of the two covers you prefer to use. The first one is the one on top of this article, the second is the one below.

Release date is expected to be 10th July (this may change depending on how long the new edit/manufacture of the product takes).

Below is the version as released on YouTube.

