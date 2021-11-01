Suicide Commando releases ‘Trick or treat’ single and video
Out now is the newest single by the Belgian electro act Suicide Commando. “Trick or…
Out now is the newest single by the Belgian electro act Suicide Commando. “Trick or treat” is taken off the project’s upcoming album (the first since 2017’s “Forest of the Impaled”) and comes accompanied by a video which you can see below.
The track is a classic Suicide Commando track, no surprises, but it serves the Halloween purpose.
Suicide Commando is a Belgian electro-industrial music act formed by Johan Van Roy in 1986. For live shows, it consists of Van Roy himself on vocals, Torben Schmidt on keyboards, and Mario Vaerewijck on drums.
Here’s the video for the single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.