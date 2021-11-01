Suicide Commando releases ‘Trick or treat’ single and video

Out now is the newest single by the Belgian electro act Suicide Commando. “Trick or treat” is taken off the project’s upcoming album (the first since 2017’s “Forest of the Impaled”) and comes accompanied by a video which you can see below.

The track is a classic Suicide Commando track, no surprises, but it serves the Halloween purpose.

Suicide Commando is a Belgian electro-industrial music act formed by Johan Van Roy in 1986. For live shows, it consists of Van Roy himself on vocals, Torben Schmidt on keyboards, and Mario Vaerewijck on drums.

Here’s the video for the single.


