Belgium’s electronica pop act 808 DOT POP launches 4 singles in one go for Bandcamp Friday

Today Belgium’s electronica pop act 808 DOT POP launched their newest single “Suncatcher” in no less than four 3-track EP versions via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page. For the single Passenger S worked together with Lis van den Akker.

“Catching The Sun” as well as “Looking For The Sun” are songs originally from the hand of label mate Psy’Aviah. They were re-arranged by 808 DOT POP during the summer of 2021 to coincide with “Bittersweet”, the celebration album for the 20 years of Psy’Aviah.

As explained, this 3-track EP is part of a series of 4 different releases revealing the same songs each time from an all-new sonic perspective and offering them a different shed of light.

Next to the normal version you also get the “(Extended)” version of the EP bringing 3 extended versions clocking up to 8 minutes. The “(Remixed)” version of the EP will please DJ’s by letting 3 other artists remixing one EP song: label mates Rector Scanner and Elektrostaub, plus a trance remix by Tom Bro. Finally, the 4th version is the “(Lectreau)” version and features a unique set of ‘Lectreau’ versions (the side project of Passenger S his Metroland partner in crime Passenger A).

You can check out all 4 singles right below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/suncatcher">Suncatcher by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/extended-suncatcher">(Extended) Suncatcher by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/remixed-suncatcher">(Remixed) Suncatcher by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/lectreau-suncatcher">(Lectreau) Suncatcher by 808 DOT POP</a>