NOVAkILL releases a brand new EP, ‘Therapy I: Aversion’, exclusively on Bandcamp
Out today is a brand new EP by the Sydney based post-punk / electro-industrial act…
Out today is a brand new EP by the Sydney based post-punk / electro-industrial act NOVAkILL. The EP is called “Therapy I: Aversion” and is exclusively available right here on Bandcamp.
The 4 track EP features new, totally re-worked versions of two live favorites from their first album, “Shoknova and Deliverance”, as well as two cover versions, Simple Minds’ “I Travel” and the John Foxx classic, “Underpass”.
The EP is the first in a series and was born during the band’s rehearsals. Warren Bones explains: We realized that some of our old songs were sounding better than ever on our new equipment. We don’t get to perform that often and we thought it would be better to share these updated versions via a release. We also had a few cover versions we’d worked on lying around and thought the combination would work well.”
The EP is available as a pay-what-you-want. Warren: “Given that we need something like 11,000 streams to make $1 from Spotify, any amount is going to be more worthwhile for us. Better still, this Friday is the first Bandcamp Friday for 2022, so we get to keep 100% of all sales made on that day.”
