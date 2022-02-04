NOVAkILL releases a brand new EP, ‘Therapy I: Aversion’, exclusively on Bandcamp

February 4, 2022 bernard

Out today is a brand new EP by the Sydney based post-punk / electro-industrial act…
NOVAkILL releases a brand new EP,'Therapy I: Aversion', exclusively on Bandcamp

Out today is a brand new EP by the Sydney based post-punk / electro-industrial act NOVAkILL. The EP is called “Therapy I: Aversion” and is exclusively available right here on Bandcamp.

The 4 track EP features new, totally re-worked versions of two live favorites from their first album, “Shoknova and Deliverance”, as well as two cover versions, Simple Minds’ “I Travel” and the John Foxx classic, “Underpass”.

The EP is the first in a series and was born during the band’s rehearsals. Warren Bones explains: We realized that some of our old songs were sounding better than ever on our new equipment. We don’t get to perform that often and we thought it would be better to share these updated versions via a release. We also had a few cover versions we’d worked on lying around and thought the combination would work well.”

The EP is available as a pay-what-you-want. Warren: “Given that we need something like 11,000 streams to make $1 from Spotify, any amount is going to be more worthwhile for us. Better still, this Friday is the first Bandcamp Friday for 2022, so we get to keep 100% of all sales made on that day.”


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

NOVAkILL releases a brand new EP, 'Therapy I: Aversion', exclusively on Bandcamp

NOVAkILL releases a brand new EP, ‘Therapy I: Aversion’, exclusively on Bandcamp

February 4, 2022 bernard
Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: 'Exorcism'

Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: ‘Exorcism’

February 3, 2022 bernard
Marilyn Manson to record new album, release expected for Valentine's Day 2017

Marilyn Manson again working with Kanye West despite ongoing rape accusations

February 3, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Circumpolar: ‘Exploring Ancient Rites, Dreamlike Landscapes Of Horrors And Disasters’

February 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Fox Nova Project (members of Zwaremachine and Nova State Machine/Novakill) release brand new EP 'The Haunted The Hunted'

Fox Nova Project (members of Zwaremachine and Nova State Machine/Novakill) release brand new EP ‘The Haunted The Hunted’

February 2, 2022 bernard