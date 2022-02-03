Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: ‘Exorcism’
Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is the newest album by the witch house / dark…
Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is the newest album by the witch house / dark pop project Sidewalks And Skeletons. The 14-track strong album “Exorcism ” is out as a limited Edition CD and cassette tape via Bandcamp. The label describes it as “music for you to listen to while you walk through cemeteries alone at 3am” and that’s probably not such a bad description.
Singles already released from this album include “Eternal Rest” and “Cybercrimes” which have already amassed over 2 million plays since they went live on streaming services. Sidewalks and Skeletons has been collaborating with various vocalists for this release including Goo Munday, Cashforgold and Ferngazer.
Check out the new album below.
About Sidewalks and Skeletons
Sidewalks and Skeletons is the solo-project of UK artist Jake Lee, who grew up playing in many different metal bands as a guitarist, as well as gravitating towards creating dark electronic music starting in 2006 and making S&S his main solo project by 2011. Recently featured in the Devolver Digital video game “Ruiner”, S&S has worked with and played shows with bands such as Crystal Castles, HEALTH, Brothel and many others and was also credited as producer for the Crystal Castles track “Their Kindness Is Charade”. That the project is on a good trip is showcased by the 2015 album “White Light” which amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify.
S&S did 3 USA tours in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and then dropped the new album “Entity” in 2019 and played shows all across Europe including Russia, Moscow and Saint Petersburg in 2020.
