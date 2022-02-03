Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: ‘Exorcism’

February 3, 2022 bernard

Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is the newest album by the witch house / dark…

Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons:'Exorcism'

Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is the newest album by the witch house / dark pop project Sidewalks And Skeletons. The 14-track strong album “Exorcism ” is out as a limited Edition CD and cassette tape via Bandcamp. The label describes it as “music for you to listen to while you walk through cemeteries alone at 3am” and that’s probably not such a bad description.

Singles already released from this album include “Eternal Rest” and “Cybercrimes” which have already amassed over 2 million plays since they went live on streaming services. Sidewalks and Skeletons has been collaborating with various vocalists for this release including Goo Munday, Cashforgold and Ferngazer.

Check out the new album below.

About Sidewalks and Skeletons

Sidewalks and Skeletons is the solo-project of UK artist Jake Lee, who grew up playing in many different metal bands as a guitarist, as well as gravitating towards creating dark electronic music starting in 2006 and making S&S his main solo project by 2011. Recently featured in the Devolver Digital video game “Ruiner”, S&S has worked with and played shows with bands such as Crystal Castles, HEALTH, Brothel and many others and was also credited as producer for the Crystal Castles track “Their Kindness Is Charade”. That the project is on a good trip is showcased by the 2015 album “White Light” which amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify.

S&S did 3 USA tours in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and then dropped the new album “Entity” in 2019 and played shows all across Europe including Russia, Moscow and Saint Petersburg in 2020.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: 'Exorcism'

Brand new album for the witch house act Sidewalks And Skeletons: ‘Exorcism’

February 3, 2022 bernard
Marilyn Manson to record new album, release expected for Valentine's Day 2017

Marilyn Manson again working with Kanye West despite ongoing rape accusations

February 3, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Circumpolar: ‘Exploring Ancient Rites, Dreamlike Landscapes Of Horrors And Disasters’

February 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Fox Nova Project (members of Zwaremachine and Nova State Machine/Novakill) release brand new EP 'The Haunted The Hunted'

Fox Nova Project (members of Zwaremachine and Nova State Machine/Novakill) release brand new EP ‘The Haunted The Hunted’

February 2, 2022 bernard
Zwaremachine covers Ministry on new single, 'Effigy' - free download

Zwaremachine premiere video for Ministry cover ‘Effigy’ next week

February 2, 2022 bernard