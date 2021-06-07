The Cure’s Robert Smith working on noise solo album – 2 new The Cure albums being completed

The Cure frontman Robert Smith is about to release an hour worth of noise as a solo album.

The news was revealed in a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe where Smith said the following: “I’ve always wanted to do an hour’s worth of noise, and I didn’t want it to be The Cure. You wait ten years and then we bring out an album that’s just noise. So it was just like, ‘No’ – that was me doing the rest of the band. That ‘no’ was a band no. So I’ve been just having fun with that really.”

Smith was featured alongside Chvrches with whom he teamed up to release the single “How Not To Drown”, ahead of the band’s new album “Screen Violence”. ”

Regarding the 2 new The Cure albums which were announced a while ago already, Smith confirmed that these two albums will be released with one being notably darker than the other. More details should be revealed in the upcoming weeks. At the moment the band is completing the recordings. The band still has to decide what mixer they’ll be using.

In further news, Smith also teamed up with Gorillaz for the track “Strange Timez” and with Deftones for a remix of their song “Teenager”.

Below is the track “How Not To Drown” he recorded with Chvrches.