Industrial metal act Fact Pattern releases brand new music video: ‘Visitor Detection’

Out now is the second video and single from Fact Pattern’s latest EP “From Where You’re Hiding”. The new video, “Visitor Detection”, takes aim at digital gatekeepers and the technology used to exploit people by constantly surveilling their activities on a daily basis.

The band’s newest new EP “From Where You’re Hiding” is out on Re:Mission Entertainment and features Ian Flux (vocals, guitars, keys, and programming), Jack Lowd (bass, vocals), and Corey Hirsch (drums).

This is the brand new video for “Visitor Detection”

We also collected some screenshots from the video, which you can view below.

For those who don’t know this band yet, they mix heavy guitars and bass with metallic samples, rather lush keyboards and mechanical beats and drums. Originally launched in the early 2010’s by Ian Flux, Fact Pattern has undergone a series of iterations culminating in the 2017 EP, “Structures”. Then shortly thereafter, they entered a new chapter as a three-piece outfit with the debut full-length release of “Fallen Language” in 2019.

Here is the “From Where You’re Hiding” EP as well which was released on November 12 last year.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/from-where-youre-hiding">From Where You're Hiding by Fact Pattern</a>