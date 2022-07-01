Industrial metal act Fact Pattern releases brand new music video: ‘Visitor Detection’
Out now is the second video and single from Fact Pattern’s latest EP “From Where…
Out now is the second video and single from Fact Pattern’s latest EP “From Where You’re Hiding”. The new video, “Visitor Detection”, takes aim at digital gatekeepers and the technology used to exploit people by constantly surveilling their activities on a daily basis.
The band’s newest new EP “From Where You’re Hiding” is out on Re:Mission Entertainment and features Ian Flux (vocals, guitars, keys, and programming), Jack Lowd (bass, vocals), and Corey Hirsch (drums).
This is the brand new video for “Visitor Detection”
We also collected some screenshots from the video, which you can view below.
For those who don’t know this band yet, they mix heavy guitars and bass with metallic samples, rather lush keyboards and mechanical beats and drums. Originally launched in the early 2010’s by Ian Flux, Fact Pattern has undergone a series of iterations culminating in the 2017 EP, “Structures”. Then shortly thereafter, they entered a new chapter as a three-piece outfit with the debut full-length release of “Fallen Language” in 2019.
Here is the “From Where You’re Hiding” EP as well which was released on November 12 last year.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether