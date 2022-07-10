Northern Loner – The Paper City Conspiracy (Album – Northern Loner)

July 10, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro, EBM. Format: Digital, CDR. Background/Info: Manus Norr (The Girl And The Robot,…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CDR.

Background/Info: Manus Norr (The Girl And The Robot, Deadbeat, Le Volt) is back on track unleashing a new work as Northern Loner.

Content: The album features 8 songs and sounds a bit different from what I’ve heard before. The songs are inspired by elements of EBM, Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro. The sound production is retro-driven featuring icy sound treatments. There still is a poppy touch on top.

+ + + : This new work reveals a little metamorphosis. Northern Loner has improved most facets of the production resulting in a fascinating and vintage-like Electro sound. “Safe Room” is a genius cut which might appeal to lovers of Fad Gadget. Northern Loner never convinced me before but I deeply respect the new work which opens new perspectives. 

– – – : I think the production of the vocals might be a bit ‘harsher’ or ‘colder’.

Conclusion: “The Paper City Conspiracy” is an album to discover if you like retro-Electronics.

Best songs: “Safe Room”, “Transition”, “Tunnel 57”, “A Spy Called Charlene”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100019057216619


