Nordic pagan electronics via Golden Tears’ debut EP ‘Yggdrasil’ – Golden Tears is the all new project by Maytea Cruz (Lethargy, Aruna May)

Maytea Cruz, singer of the defunct idm electro act Lethargy, is back with an all new project: Golden Tears. Out now is Golden Tears’ debut EP “Yggdrasil” which dives into arctic circle electronic sounds and pagan chants. Musically you can expect a mix of ancient drums, horns, voice, synths. Maytea describes the EP as “a magical ritual journey created as an offering to the Goddess Freya and the God Odin from the Norse mythology.”

Lethargy was one of our favorite electronic acts back in the good old days. Formed in Madrid (Spain) in 1992 by Mayte Cruz and Julio Tomé it mixed electronics with sensual female vocals. The duo offered a kind of a mix between Massive Attack and Autechre, with a touch of Lassigue Bendthaus. They debuted with the album “Escapa” on Núcleo Records in 2001 and then released “In-Macula” on Black Flames Records in 2003. Their 3rd and so far final album was the 2008 release “Music Biz” on Zoo Recordings.

After Lethargy Maytea Cruz has continued making music for example under the Aruna May moniker offering relaxing soft music. Aruna May released one album so far (“Human” in 2018) and 3 singles (“Vida” in 2021, and “Monosílabo de sal” and “White whale” in 2020).

The “Yggdrasil” EP features 4 tracks as you can see below (2 tracks and 2 ‘Underscore versions’). Warmly recommended.