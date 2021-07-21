Brooklyn, New York based goth/darkwave act Abbey Death return with all new single on July 27: ‘Death is for the Living’

Projekt Records is gearing up to release a name-your-price single from the Brooklyn, New York based goth/darkwave act Abbey Death on July 27 via Bandcamp. The single will be called “Death is for the Living” and will feature Addam Robert Paul.

Valerie Abbey explains the title: “It’s been a year of deaths and close calls. However, only the survivors hear about it. I heard a friend say ‘Death is for the Living’ in regards to the news reporting lots of deaths as a way to grab our attention. It all grew so frustrating! To balance this, I started writing this brooding-abrasive yet chilly romanticized track to give a traditional dark intensity back to the meaning of death in a remote, stylistic statement.”

Abbey Death has been active since 2014 and consists of husband-and-wife duo Valerie Abbey (Valerie Gentile) and Abbey Nex. In the project they used their past experiences in Combichrist, The Cruxshadows, Psyclon Nine, Angelspit, Genitorturers, and Black Tape For A Blue Girl. The debut EP “Realignment” was released in 2016. After that they collaborated with Sevin VII (Columbine) on the 2016 single “The Veil”, released their sophomore EP “Ethos” in 2018, and covered Phil Collins’ “Land of Confusion” in 2020.

The new single features guest vocalist Addam Robert Paul of ritual industrial band TheDestructPrinciple.

Check out the band’s other singles.