DD Sanchez (The Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo with the Mexican Sanchez) releases all new video ‘Cities in dust’
To tease the upcoming DD Sanchez (a project from Dirk Da Davo with the Mexican Sanchez) digi album release “HappyGrey”, a third video single has been released for the track “Cities in dust”. The full album will be out on october 17th 2022.
With his usual dark sense of humor Dirk Da Davo comments: “So, enter the year 2022 with my good baseman friend Sanchez. I was really surprised to see Sanchez arriving in Spain 6 months ago, completely unexpected and for reasons, oh boy!!! His immense popularity in Mexico as a musician led him to high places in the Mexican hierarchy, such as people from the Escobar clan! There he started an affair with a niece from Pablo Escobar which did not make the family happy at all. On top, the cousin , we will not mention her name here, got pregnant from the fabulous baseman! And that surely was just too much for the Escobar family! So they decided to sent a hitman after him… (to be continued!)”
The video can be viewed below.
