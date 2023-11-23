Kirlian Camera Mlp 'communicate' Reissue with New Remixes

Out via ZYX now is the Kirlian Camera mini LP “Communicate 40th Anniversary 2023 Remixes” (in orange). This special vinyl re-release of one of the earliest Kirlian Camera classics, was actually released already some months ago, but has not been talked about yet on Side-Line or on many other websites. It’s actually thanks to Sebastian Koch from Audioglobe that we picked this up now.

Originally released on Memory Records in 1983, “Communicate” was the first ever single by Kirlian Camera. At that time, Kirlian Camera had already 2 albums, and “Communicate” was the opening track of their second album “It doesn’t matter, now”. Angelo Bergamini’s project was a mixture of darkwave and Italo Disco in those days. The original 12″ was followed shortly after by a 12″ of another project, that involved Angelo Bergamini: Hipnosis with the now legendary “Pulsar” 12” (a track originally by Vangelis), which turned out to be a world-wide megahit.

Kirlian Camera revisits Italo Disco roots

This new edition features both original extended versions of the track, plus two brand new remixes by two main players of the so called Italo-Disco-scene: Flemming Dalum (a Danish artist, DJ, musician and producer) and Vanzetti & Sacco DJ (a Dutch Duo).

Below is an outtake from the release.