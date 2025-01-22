Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Nine Inch Nails have announced the “Peel It Back Tour”, marking their first extensive world tour since 2022. The tour will commence in Europe in June 2025, featuring performances in major cities such as Dublin, Manchester, and London. Following the European leg, the band will transition to North America in August, with shows in cities including Oakland, Portland, and Vancouver.

The band’s most recent studio projects, “Ghosts VI: Locusts” and “Ghosts V: Together”, were released in 2020. Since then, their only released track has been a collaborative 2021 single with Health. However, Nine Inch Nails are currently composing the score for “Tron: Ares”, the upcoming third installment in the Tron franchise, scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. This project marks the first time Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed a film score under the Nine Inch Nails name.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have remained prolific, composing acclaimed scores for films and TV series, including “Mank”, “Soul”, “The Killer”, and the upcoming “Challengers”.

Nine Inch Nails tour dates

Europe:

06-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

06-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

06-18 London, England – The O2

06-20 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-21 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

06-24 Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

06-26 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-27 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

06-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

07-01 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

07-03 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

07-07 Paris, France – Accor Arena

07-10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-12 Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

North America:

08-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

08-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-10 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

08-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-14 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

08-15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-17 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-22 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-23 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

08-26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08-27 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-31 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-02 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09-05 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

09-06 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-09 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

09-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09-16 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09-18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

