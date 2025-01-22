Nine Inch Nails announce 2025 ‘Peel It Back Tour’ – Dates available now
Nine Inch Nails have announced the “Peel It Back Tour”, marking their first extensive world tour since 2022. The tour will commence in Europe in June 2025, featuring performances in major cities such as Dublin, Manchester, and London. Following the European leg, the band will transition to North America in August, with shows in cities including Oakland, Portland, and Vancouver.
The band’s most recent studio projects, “Ghosts VI: Locusts” and “Ghosts V: Together”, were released in 2020. Since then, their only released track has been a collaborative 2021 single with Health. However, Nine Inch Nails are currently composing the score for “Tron: Ares”, the upcoming third installment in the Tron franchise, scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. This project marks the first time Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed a film score under the Nine Inch Nails name.
Meanwhile, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have remained prolific, composing acclaimed scores for films and TV series, including “Mank”, “Soul”, “The Killer”, and the upcoming “Challengers”.
Nine Inch Nails tour dates
Europe:
- 06-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- 06-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
- 06-18 London, England – The O2
- 06-20 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- 06-21 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
- 06-24 Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
- 06-26 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- 06-27 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
- 06-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 07-01 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 07-03 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
- 07-07 Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 07-10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
- 07-12 Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
North America:
- 08-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 08-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 08-10 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 08-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 08-14 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
- 08-15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 08-17 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- 08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
- 08-22 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 08-23 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 08-26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 08-27 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- 08-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 08-31 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- 09-02 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 09-05 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- 09-06 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- 09-09 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- 09-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- 09-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 09-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 09-16 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 09-18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
