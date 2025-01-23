Paradox Obscur – Attention (Digital/CD/Vinyl EP – Paradox Obscur)
The Greek duo Paradox Obscur, comprised of Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann, celebrated their tenth anniversary late last year with the release of a new EP. Rather than a ‘best of’ collection or superfluous remixes, they chose to mark the milestone with four brand-new tracks in their signature Minimal-Electro/Wave style. True to their ethos, the EP is free of unnecessary embellishments, delivering straightforward and effective Electro driven by powerful soundscapes and the enchantment of Kriistal Ann’s vocals. Her distinctive voice remains a standout feature, but the interplay with her partner Toxic Razor adds an extra layer of depth and variety to the music. The last two tracks, in particular, stand out as highlights; they resonate like potential singles, showcasing the duo’s ability to captivate listeners with their minimalist yet evocative approach. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Sin Barreras”:
https://paradoxobscur.bandcamp.com/track/sin-barreras
