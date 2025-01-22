Sofia Härdig lands single for ‘Pale Fire’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish multi-instrumentalist Sofia Härdig has launched a new single, “Pale Fire“, a collaboration with Bebe Risenfors (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello). You can expect influences from alternative rock, post-punk, and new wave.

The track emerged from an intense period of creative isolation during which Härdig wrote hundreds of songs. “I wrote on my own in solitude for almost two years. I read a lot, wrote a lot, and recorded more than hundred of songs,” Härdig recalls. On the Bebe Risenfors collaboration she adds: “I remember opening the song on my phone and listening on headphones while sitting in a park. I started crying and listened on repeat. The best birthday gift ever.”

The single is accompanied by visuals created in collaboration with Jessica Nettelblatt.

Her upcoming album “Lighthouse of Glass”, self-produced by Härdig, was recorded between her home studio and a three-week residency at Visby Center for Composers. The album also features collaboratons with Robert Johnsson (Robert Johnson and the Punchdrunks) and long-time collaborator John Essing (Bob Hud), with Nille Perned handling the mixing duties.

“Lighthouse of Glass” will be out via Bark At Your Owner on April 11th.

About Sofia Härdig

Sofia Härdig is a Swedish musician, composer, and sound artist known for her dynamic fusion of rock, electronica, and experimental music.

Throughout her career, Härdig has collaborated with a diverse array of alternative rock and improvisational musicians. She has shared the stage and studio with members from bands such as Boredoms (Japan), Free Kitten (USA), The Hellacopters (Sweden), AMM (UK), bob hund (Sweden), Belle and Sebastian (UK), and OOIOO (Japan).

Releases include “The Need to Destroy” (2006), “Dream” (2008), “And the Street Light Leads to the Sea” (2016), “Changing the Order” (2018), and “This Big Hush” (2019). Her work is characterized by a blend of hard-hitting rock anthems and introspective ballads, often drawing comparisons to artists like PJ Harvey and Sonic Youth.

In December 2024, Härdig released the single “Kingdom Come,” marking her return after nearly five years. This track is part of a series leading up to her forthcoming album “Lighthouse of Glass,” set to release on April 11, 2025. The album features collaborations with musicians, including Bebe Risenfors, known for his work with Tom Waits and Elvis Costello.

