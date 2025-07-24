Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mecanica will reissue two volumes of the archival compilation “Nihon No Wave” on September 5, 2025. Originally issued in 2018, the first volume returns in an expanded edition, while the second volume makes its debut. Both releases are limited editions, offering rare insight into Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement, known informally as the “Nippon-wave” scene.

Nihon No Wave (2LP + bonus 7”)

The reissue of “Nihon No Wave” is limited to 500 copies. It comes as a 2LP set with printed inner sleeves, insert, and a newly added 7-inch featuring four bonus tracks that were not included in the original 2018 edition. All records are housed in a deluxe silk-screened and sewn synthetic paper jacket.

The compilation documents the emergence of Japan’s electronic underground in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Based mostly in Tokyo and Osaka, the artists blended post-punk, new wave, and experimental music, often using minimal resources and homemade equipment. While their output was mostly confined to cassettes, flexi-discs, and small vinyl pressings, “Nihon No Wave” now brings this history to a broader audience.

<a href="https://mecanica.bandcamp.com/album/nihon-no-wave" rel="noopener">Nihon No Wave by Various Artists</a>

Nihon No Wave Vol. 2 (2LP)

The second installment, “Nihon No Wave Vol. 2”, is also limited (550 copies) and follows the same format with printed inner sleeves and inserts in a synthetic paper jacket.

Volume 2 further explores Japan’s independent electronic underground of the 1980s, featuring artists who released music on cassette compilations or obscure local labels. As with the first volume, the focus remains on lo-fi synths, stripped-down structures, and hybrid aesthetics informed by both domestic innovation and global subcultures.

<a href="https://mecanica.bandcamp.com/album/nihon-no-wave-2" rel="noopener">Nihon No Wave 2 by mecanica</a>

About the Nippon-Wave / Nihon No Wave Movement

The Nippon-wave / Nihon No Wave scene emerged in Japan in the late 1970s, largely centered around Tokyo and Osaka.

It was characterized by a DIY ethic, drawing inspiration from Western post-punk, new wave, and experimental electronic music scenes (e.g., Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, and New York’s No Wave), but reinterpreted through a distinctly Japanese lens.

Key artists on the above compilations:

C. Memi: Known for her work with Neo Matisse, her track “Dream’s Dream” is described as a Stereolab-esque blend of prim pop and wild electronics. Her 1983 Heavenly Peace EP was reissued by Bitter Lake Recordings in 2018.

Known for her work with Neo Matisse, her track “Dream’s Dream” is described as a Stereolab-esque blend of prim pop and wild electronics. Her 1983 Heavenly Peace EP was reissued by Bitter Lake Recordings in 2018. Harumi Shimada: Her tracks “Yakō Shōnen” and “Midnight Boy” feature clattering, 23 Skidoo-like post-punk energy, with “Midnight Boy” noted for its humorous charm.

Her tracks “Yakō Shōnen” and “Midnight Boy” feature clattering, 23 Skidoo-like post-punk energy, with “Midnight Boy” noted for its humorous charm. D.R.Y. Project: Their “Digital Wave” and “Requiem For…” showcase the movement’s minimal-synth aesthetic, with a futuristic, proto-techno vibe.

Their “Digital Wave” and “Requiem For…” showcase the movement’s minimal-synth aesthetic, with a futuristic, proto-techno vibe. Anima: Tracks like “Grey City” evoke cyber-punk influences akin to John Foxx, reflecting a sci-fi aesthetic.

Tracks like “Grey City” evoke cyber-punk influences akin to John Foxx, reflecting a sci-fi aesthetic. Ricochet: Their gothic synth-pop tracks like “Ningyo Touge” shows the romantic and atmospheric side of Nihon No Wave.

The movement was largely underground, with limited distribution outside Japan, often released on cassettes, flexi-discs, and small-run vinyl records by independent labels. Most of which however never reached audiences outside Japan. Mecanica’s reissues bring overdue international recognition to this lost archive of independent Japanese electronica.

