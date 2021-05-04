Nick Kamen dies aged 59

English male model, songwriter and musician Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59. Kamen died yesterday, 4 May, after a long battle against cancer, something he openly shared with fans on Instagram.

He was best known for the singles “Each Time You Break My Heart” from 1986 and “I Promised Myself” from 1990 which could well have been an Erasure tune. But he got first known big time for his appearance in the 1985 Levi’s “Launderette” commercial, where he strips down to wash his blue jeans in a 1950s style public launderette. The commercial was selected for, and came fourth in, The 100 Greatest TV Ads in 2000.

His first single was the 1986 hit “Each Time You Break My Heart”, from his eponymous début album. Madonna sang the backing vocals on the album. Kamen’s second album “Us” (1988) was produced by Patrick Leonard. Madonna again made an appearance as a backing vocalist on the song “Tell Me”. 1990 saw the release of one of his biggest hits. The single “I Promised Myself”, from the album “Move Until We Fly”. The song was later covered by Dead or Alive (1999), A-Teens (2004), Basshunter (2009), and most recently by German punk rockers Maggers United (2013).

In 1992, Kamen released his last album, entitled “Whatever, Whenever”. Rest in peace Nick.

Below are a few video’s from Nick Kamen including the legendary Levi’s “Launderette” commercial.