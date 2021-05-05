Kirlian Camera release title track ‘Cold Pills’ new double album

(Photo by Gunnar Sauermann – SPKR) The Italian act Kirlian Camera have released the title track of their forthcoming double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)”, which is scheduled for release on May 14, 2021.

The current incarnation of the band with its dark rock undertones means a return to his roots for the band’s founder, multi-instrumentalist Angelo Bergamini, who took his first musical steps closely linked to Hawkwind during their “Lemmy Kilmister period” and has worked with Yes-guitarist Trevor Rubin back in the days.

And that’s not all. The Italian’s new bass player Mia Wallace comes with strong ties to the realm of metal through her involvement with Abbath and Nervosa among others and guitarist Alessandro Comerio also plays drums in Tom Gabriel Fischer’s Triump Of Death and is the bassplayer for Forgotten Tomb.

The recording line-up consisted of Elena Alice Fossi, Angelo Bergamini, Mia W. Wallace, Alessandro Comerio and Andrea Fossi. Guest musicians included Davide Mazza and Alison Bergamini.

Check “Cold Pills” below.