Nick Cave reveals 1st of 3 installations for the New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

(Screenshot Reuters) Nick Cave has created an installation for the New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The permanent, two-dimensional, mosaic display is called “Every One” and is the first of a three-piece installation, the others titled “Each One” and “Equal All” which will be completed early next year.

“Every One” covers almost 300 square meters and runs along the corridor under 42nd Street connecting the Times Square and Bryant Park subway stations. When completed, the three installations will cover almost 430 square meters and will extend from the Times Square to Grand Central subway stations.

It’s clearly inspired by Nick Cave’s Soundsuit sculptures showing costumes that completely covers the model’s body. The costumes are made from sisal, dyed human hair, beads, plastic buttons, wire, feathers, and sequins. To date, Cave has created over 500 Soundsuits since the first creation in 1992.

Here’s an impression.