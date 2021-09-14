Industrial act Fleischkrieg pays tribute to Frankie Goes To Hollywood with new video ‘Relax’

Screenshot

Industrial act Fleischkrieg has unveiled their new video for the Frankie Goes To Hollywood song, “Relax”. “Relax” appears on the forthcoming Fleischkrieg album, “Herzblut”, due out in October of this year.

Guitarist Thomas Crawford explains the choice: “We chose this song because we believe it was a perfect representation of FleischKrieg’s sound. An 80’s influence of pop and synth about self-love and respect, wrapped in a heavy industrial bow!”

The band released “Fool’s Folly”, the first single and music video off their debut album “Herzblut” earlier this year. The band will continue to release a new single and music video in July, September, and October to promote the album’s October release.

But here’s their version of “Relax”.