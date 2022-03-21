Sweden’s Rotten Mind launch 5th studio album ‘Unflavored’

“Unflavored” is the fifth studio album by the Swedish outfit Rotten Mind. The LP picks up where the group’s latest full-length “Rat City Dog Boy” from 2020 left off and holds influences from post punk and darkwave which could already be heard on the band’s previous albums. But at its core, the straight forward punk rock that characterizes Rotten Mind’s early albums is still a driving force in the sound.

“Unflavored” contains 12 tracks and was recorded by Kristofer Jönson at studio Turbinen. Mixed and Mastered by Magnus Lindberg, Redmount Studios and it is released by Lövely Records on all digital platforms. The album will also be released on clear vinyl and black/blue splatter vinyl in mid April.

Here’s the opening track “Inflammable”.

Rotten Mind consists of Jakob Arvidsson (guitar/ vocals), Liz Panella (bass), Johan Sverredal (guitar) and Victor Nordin (drums). The band was formed in Uppsala, Sweden in 2015. Rotten Mind has released four studio albums; “I’m Alone Even With You” (2015), “Rotten Mind” (2017), “Fading into Oblivion” (2018), and ”Rat City Dog Boy” (2020).