German electropop act Superikone releases ‘Komm, lass uns tanzen’ double maxi

The Cologne based band Superikone is back with a double maxi, “Komm, lass uns tanzen”, on September 15th. This is the third single for the project this year and will be presented live on September 23rd, 2022 as part of a concert the the “Phönix Club” (Mülheim a.d.R.).

The following versions can be found on the “Deluxe” version:

Komm, lass uns tanzen (Radio Edit, 3:30 Min) Komm, lass uns tanzen (Extended Synthpopmix, 4:49 Min) Komm, lass uns tanzen (Originalversion, 3:52 Min)

The “Alternative Mixes” comes with the following mixes:

Komm, lass uns tanzen (Trancepopmix, 4:39 Min) Komm, lass uns tanzen (Italo Disco Mix, 4:01 Min) Komm, lass uns tanzen (Alternative Radiomix, 3:46 Min)

You can get a 5-track download via Bandcamp as well minus the radio version.

<a href="https://superikone.bandcamp.com/album/komm-lass-uns-tanzen-master-edition">Komm, lass uns tanzen (Master Edition) by Superikone</a>