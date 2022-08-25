German electropop act Superikone releases ‘Komm, lass uns tanzen’ double maxi
The Cologne based band Superikone is back with a double maxi, “Komm, lass uns tanzen”,…
The Cologne based band Superikone is back with a double maxi, “Komm, lass uns tanzen”, on September 15th. This is the third single for the project this year and will be presented live on September 23rd, 2022 as part of a concert the the “Phönix Club” (Mülheim a.d.R.).
The following versions can be found on the “Deluxe” version:
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Radio Edit, 3:30 Min)
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Extended Synthpopmix, 4:49 Min)
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Originalversion, 3:52 Min)
The “Alternative Mixes” comes with the following mixes:
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Trancepopmix, 4:39 Min)
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Italo Disco Mix, 4:01 Min)
- Komm, lass uns tanzen (Alternative Radiomix, 3:46 Min)
You can get a 5-track download via Bandcamp as well minus the radio version.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether