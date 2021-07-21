‘Never trust a white man’, the all new Pankow album is finally about to arrive after lots of delay – check a first teaser

Originally planned for a July 17 release to coincide with Record Store Day, but now postponed for a few weeks due to various technical problems, is the all new Pankow album, “Never trust a white man”. The new album will be out in 3 versions: CD, regular vinyl and limited coloured vinyl. Note that the CD version will also contain the EP “Der Doctor Schnabel von Rom”.

“Never trust a white man” has been recorded by FM (aka Maurizio Fasolo) and Alex Spalck in Melbourne at Rosanna Studio and Daylesford at The Oak House Studio between 2016 and 2019. It was mixed and mastered in Firenze (Italy) at SSS Lola Studio in 2021.

Pankow anno 2021 consists of FM, Alex Spalck, EN and Bram Declercq. Guests included Cosimo Barberi, Antonio Bacchiddu, Alessandro Cellai and Roberto Toccafondi.

Here is the album teaser:

About Pankow

Pankow, often written in Cyrillic as ПAНКОВ, is an electronic music act from Italy which formed in Florence in 1979. The band is considered as one of the most influential electronic acts from Italy.

The band made its debut in 1982 with a split 7″ with Diaframma entitled “Closed Circuit / Wither” with a line-up that featured Mario Massa on bass, Mauro Fasolo on drums, Sergio Pani on saxophone, Massimo Michelotti and Maurizio Fasolo on synthesizers and Valerio Viti on vocals. In this first phase the band was still far away sonically speaking from the sounds that would characterize it later on and drew its influences from darkwave acts like Joy Division.

Throughout this first phase, the line-up changed various times, until it was composed of Maurizio Fasolo (FM), Alex Spalck, Paolo Favati and Alex Gimignani. Nevertheless guest musicians kept on participating and at a certain point in time we also find Audioglobe’s Sebastian Koch as one of the guest musicians. The world is very small in industrial land 🙂 .

The band’s first album “Throw Out Rite”, out via Electric Eye, would be released in 1983. It was that electro-industrial album that defined the band’s sound as well.

After their debut these albums followed:

1987 – Freiheit fuer die Sklaven – Contempo Records, Zyx records

1989 – Gisela – Contempo Records (ITA), Wax Trax! (USA), Play It Again Sam (Belgium), Cashbeat (Germany)

1990 – Omne Animal Triste Post Coitum – Contempo Records, Cashbeat (D), ROIR (USA)

1992 – Treue Hunde – Contempo Records, Cargo (USA)

1996 – Pankow Iptarro – BIM (Germany)

2003 – Life is Offensive and Refuses to Apologise – Minus Habens records

2007 – Great Minds Against Themselves Conspire – Wheesht

2013 – And Shun The Cure They Most Desire – Out Of Line