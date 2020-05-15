Dawn of Ashes announce 8hth album: ‘The Antinomian’

Los Angeles based industrial metal act Dawn of Ashes announces its new album “The Antinomian” on Artoffact Records. “The Antinomian” is the follow-up to their 2019 album “The Crypt Injection II”.

Lyrically “The Antinomian” explores humanity’s possible downfall as it blindly follows it’s leaders. Vocalist and composer, Kristof Bathory expands on the inspiration behind the album: “We are witnessing a critical era where a mass amount of human beings follow a herd mentality. Corruption is all around us and our leaders are the ones who are planting this seed. Society is full of mindless machines who live their lives to bow down to the wretched ones. Hollow and empty there is nothing inside.”

The Antinomian will be released July 10th on Artoffact Records worldwide. The lyric video for their new song Pawns of the Wretched can be seen below.

