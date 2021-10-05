New single for dark pop act Ships In The Night: ‘First Light’

Ships In The Night has just simultaneously released a brand new single along with an accompanying video for the song “First Light”, the first peek at their upcoming album “Latent Powers”.

The dark pop act Ships In The Night is led by songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alethea Leventhal who also completed the dance floor remix on the “First Light” single.

“Latent Powers” will officially mark Ships in the Night’s debut for the Cleopatra Records label and will be released through all digital and streaming services on October 27th, 2021.

Here’s the 2-track single.

<a href="https://shipsinthenight.bandcamp.com/album/first-light">First Light by Ships In The Night</a>