Washington DC-based dark rock act Amulet launches’Last Ditch’ video
Washington DC-based dark rock act Amulet has launches the video to their song, “Last Ditch”. The song appears on their latest album, “House Of Black + White”.
Amulet was founded by bassist MJ Phoenix and vocalist Stephanie Stryker. The band’s lineup is rounded out by guitarists Bob Carr and Mark Schramm, keyboardist Alison Frane, and drummer Thomas Grothe.
Here’s the video for “Last Ditch”.
“House of Black + White” is the band’s 16-track debut album and was released in April 2021. You can check it out below as available on Bandcamp.
