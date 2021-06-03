Antiflvx releases ‘Hilos’ first single for SkyQode label

Out since May 28th is the download single “Hilos” by the Colombian coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx. It’s the band’s first release after signing with the fine electro label SkyQode in April.

“Hilos” is a brand new track taken off their upcoming third, as of yet untitled album, and showcases the duo’s signature melodic blend of coldwave and darkwave with emotional deep male vocals in English and Spanish. The single also features remixes by two Russian bands – X-Bat (darkwave / synthpop) and Monowaves (synthwave).

Check it out below or buy here.

Antiflvx was started in 2016 by Camilo Alfonso and Leonardo Jaime, who is also the founder and songwriter of the EBM project Resistor. They have released two full-length albums and shared the stage with artists such as Two Witches, Selofan, Minuit Machine, Hante and Void Vision, among others. Antiflvx has also appeared in the Netflix Series “Diablero Season 2” at the end of a chapter with the song “Against All Odds”.

Here’s a video that comes with the release.