New single and video from Swedish darkwave artist aux animaux

aux animaux, a darkwave artist based in Stockholm, Sweden, has just released a new single and video for the track “Devil inside”. The song is written, produced and mixed by aux animaux while the mastering was done by Doruk Öztürkcan from She Past Away. The single is accompanied by a remix of the song by italo legend Tobias Bernstrup.

“Devil inside” is the second single from her upcoming EP “Hauntology” which will be released later this Fall. The first single was “Haunted” which was released last year where she had worked together with the Malmö darkwave band abu nein.

Here’s what she says about the song: “The song is about confronting one’s inner demons and accepting them. I derive my inspiration from both horror films and having done a lot of own shadow work especially during the pandemic when I sat isolated from my social circles.”

The video for the track was made together with Jonas Fransson from Then Comes Silence.

Here’s the 2-track single.

<a href="https://auxanimaux.bandcamp.com/album/devil-inside">Devil inside by aux animaux</a>

About aux animaux

aux animaux is a one woman project, born and raised in Istanbul and residing in Stockholm, Sweden. aux animaux’ music is marked by the use of the theremin both on songs and at live performances plus haunting vocals. Her songs draw inspiration from the 80s dark wave and goth bands, as well as occultism and horror movies.

aux animaux released her first songs in 2017. She has been touring both in Sweden and rest of Europe, opening for artist, such as She Past Away, Hante., Then Comes Silence among others. Her debut EP “Black Holes” had politically loaded songs that were about animal rights, feminism, criticising the society, whereas the sophomore EP “Stockholm Synthrome” combines this approach with a more personal one, among others narrating her decade long struggle with misophonia.

In the fall of 2021 she released her single “Haunted” that she co-produced with the Swedish dark wave band abu nein. In spring of 2022, she released her EP “The Hydesville Episode”, which she produced and mixed entirely on her own that’s more experimental than her previous work reminding of horror movie soundtracks.