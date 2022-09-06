Ukranian post-industrial act Ship Her Son lands all new EP, ‘Alles wird gut’

“Alles wird gut” is the third EP for the Ukranian post-industrial act Ship Her Son and the ninth release for the Dnipropop label. The work on the release started more than a year ago and was finalized during a period of the full-scale war beginning.

In a reaction Anton Shiferson goes further into detail on what effect this had: “This, for sure, was reflected both in the sound/mood in general and in the themes of individual tracks. There are no soul-warming quotes or recipes of traditional cuisine here – it is, rather, a complete story about the crisis state of man and his worldview, where there is still some room for irony and hope.”

The Ukrainian post-industrial electronic one-man band was formed in Lviv in 2020 by Anton Shiferson. The band brings a combination of ironic German speech and a cold mixture of EBM, darkwave, electro-industrial, and techno which is heavily influenced by bands like Einstürzende Neubauten, Front 242, Skinny Puppy, Laibach, Wumpscut, and a big dose of experimental metal. Lyrical themes contain many references to Ukrainian life, culture, traditions, and local meme-heroes.

The project started with two EPs in the summer of 2020 and in May 2021 the debut album “Essen” was released. In June 2021 the Ship Her Son remix of Till Lindemann’s single “Ich hasse Kinder” was released in the digital version and in early Spring of 2022, right after the war started in Ukraine, the band joined 54 other Ukrainian bands to participate in Side-Line’s “Electronic Resistance” mastodont release which raised money for aid towards Ukraine. A band to follow for sure!

Here’s the download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://ship-her-son.bandcamp.com/album/alles-wird-gut-ep">ALLES WIRD GUT – EP by SHIP HER SON</a>