February 15, 2026

New Risen Throne – The Journey To Reach The Fathers (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 15, 2026
New Risen Throne
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Gabriele Panci has been releasing music under his sonic alter ego, New Risen Throne, for over 20 years. 2025 has been a particularly prolific year, marked not only by the release of this new opus but also by several collaborations, including the outstanding album with Phragments.

On this new work, the Italian artist explores what happens after death. It is a spiritual quest meticulously transformed into his signature blend of Cinematic Dark-Ambient and Ritual music. The atmosphere Panci brings to life is obscure, at times eerie, yet ultimately soothing — a composition progressively built through numerous layers of sound, subtle effects, field recordings, and the occasional use of deep vocal textures. Icy strings reverberate in the background, as if accompanying the opening of the gates to the afterlife. Drone-like percussive elements occasionally emerge, transforming the whole into a genuine Ritual experience, allowing the listener to contemplate it in solitude and introspection.

For me, New Risen Throne stands among the major artists of the 21st century within the Dark-Ambient and Cinematic realms. This new work simply confirms his remarkable artistic mastery. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Gate III”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/gate-iii

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Parade Ground mark 45 years with 'Strange World' 3" CD-R and digital edition

Parade Ground mark 45 years with ‘Strange World’ 3″ CD-R and digital edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 15, 2026
Das Ich - Interview Bruno Kramm

Interview with Bruno Kramm (Das Ich): ‘Breaking with rules is something what only real artists can do’

Inferno Sound Diaries February 15, 2026
Kant Kino

Kant Kino launch brand new EP ‘Rodney: End-State Variations’ on Alfa Matrix with full remix lineup

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 13, 2026
Corvin (Photo by Serena Dattilo)

Italian gothic rock band Corvin launches debut single and video ‘Dead End Pyre’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 12, 2026
LAHO

LAHO returns with 2026 dark electronic single ‘Programmed’ from upcoming EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 12, 2026