Gabriele Panci has been releasing music under his sonic alter ego, New Risen Throne, for over 20 years. 2025 has been a particularly prolific year, marked not only by the release of this new opus but also by several collaborations, including the outstanding album with Phragments.

On this new work, the Italian artist explores what happens after death. It is a spiritual quest meticulously transformed into his signature blend of Cinematic Dark-Ambient and Ritual music. The atmosphere Panci brings to life is obscure, at times eerie, yet ultimately soothing — a composition progressively built through numerous layers of sound, subtle effects, field recordings, and the occasional use of deep vocal textures. Icy strings reverberate in the background, as if accompanying the opening of the gates to the afterlife. Drone-like percussive elements occasionally emerge, transforming the whole into a genuine Ritual experience, allowing the listener to contemplate it in solitude and introspection.

For me, New Risen Throne stands among the major artists of the 21st century within the Dark-Ambient and Cinematic realms. This new work simply confirms his remarkable artistic mastery. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Gate III”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/gate-iii

